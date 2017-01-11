The newest 'Bachelor' villain has a message for her 'haters'

ABC Corinne Olympios on ‘The Bachelor.’

Warning: Minor spoilers for “The Bachelor” season 21.

Corinne Olympios doesn’t care if you hate her. Or rather, she “doughnut” care.

In a new Instagram picture — where Olympios is holding a stuffed doughnut pillow, naturally — the 24-year-old business woman, model, and actress had a lengthy message to her “haters”:

Here’s the caption in full:

Haters, I ???? care. I was confident and I was me. Yes I seemed a bit aggressive in last nights episode but I’ve been through a lot in my life and I did not want any time wasted … it takes guts to be in that situation and you will see the inner me unravel quite soon. If I bother you that much please just don’t look at my social media and keep the mean comments to yourself. I’m only human. Xoxo ❤

Ever since night one when she “stole” bachelor Nick Viall back from one of the other contestants and was the first girl to kiss him, Olympios has become this season’s defacto villain.

Her arch on the show is a classic “Bachelor” recipe for a villain: She’s confident, is not afraid to get physical with the bachelor, and doesn’t care about making friends with the other women.

After becoming jealous of another woman on a wedding-themed group date, Olympios decided to get Viall’s focus back on her by taking her top off (and his) in a racy pool photo shoot. She even asked him to “do the Janet Jackson” by putting his hands on her breasts.

The rest of the episode, she’s slut shamed by the other contestants, drinks too much at the group date party, and continues to aggressively pursue Nick. This behaviour affects many of the women, causing more than a few of them to appear uncomfortable and speak out against Olympios in their confessionals.

So yes, she was “a bit aggressive,” in her words, but Olympios makes a good point in her Instagram caption — she is only human. Many of the greatest villains on “The Bachelor” were only edited to seem worse than they really were.

As for how the inner Corinne will “unravel,” I’m very excited to tune in next week to find out.

