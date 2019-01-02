From Alex Michel to Matt James, we ranked every single star of ‘The Bachelor’ in the show’s 25-season history

24. Juan Pablo Galavis, season 18

Could this have been anyone else? While many were initially delighted when Galavis was announced as the first Latino Bachelor back in 2013, things quickly deteriorated. Two weeks into the broadcast of his season, Galavis upset many when he stated that he believed that there shouldn’t be a gay or bisexual Bachelor, though he later apologized and claimed his words were taken out of context.

Galavis was also patronizing towards his contestants, repeatedly brushing off any of their concerns by saying “It’s okay.” Andi Dorfman, future star of “The Bachelorette,” left the show after Fantasy Suites, claiming that she “want[ed] to die” if she had to hear him say “it’s okay” again.

The season ended with runner-up (and future Bachelorette) Clare Crawley telling Galavis off because she felt that he had lead her on, and ended with her telling him “I would never want my children having a father like you.” Galavis’ reply? “I’m glad I didn’t pick her.”

To top it all off, Galavis didn’t even propose at the end of the season, instead offering winner Nikki Ferrell a final rose — the two broke up soon after.