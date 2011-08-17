Watch Reality TV Sink To New Lows As "Bachelor Pad" Contestants Choose, And Egg, "Least Attractive" (VIDEO)

Photo: nahupsi.wordpress.com

Ugh.On Monday night’s “Bachelor Pad,” host Chris Harrison lined up the show’s female contestants — in white bikinis, of course — and asked the male competitors to choose who they thought was the least attractive.



And then throw a paint-filled egg at them. Lovely.

Unfortunately for contestant Erica Rose, it was clear who the majority of guys deemed unattractive. A point that Harrison couldn’t stop emphasising to everyone.

While Rose, understandably, could not hold back tears, she also couldn’t hold back insults for the other female contestants.

That’s right. Instead of being upset at the guys or Harrison or the show’s producers, Rose was upset that she was picked over other girls who had “fake boobs,” were “definitely way bigger” than her, and just “not that pretty.”

Sigh.

Watch below.

(via Jezebel)

