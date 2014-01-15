Jimmy Kimmel Sent 'Bachelor' Juan Pablo On The Street To Ask People What They Think Of The Show

Not everyone knows that Juan Pablo Galavis is this season’s “Bachelor” on the hit ABC reality show.

Jimmy Kimmel used this to his advantage Monday night, when he sent Juan Pablo onto Hollywood Boulevard to ask unsuspecting people what they think about “The Bachelor.”

Not realising who they were speaking to, pedestrians told Galavis they thought the show was “idiotic,” “sleazy” and “gross.” Watch below:

