Here’s where every couple ended up on this season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Chris Conran and Alana Milne are dating after getting kicked off “Paradise” together.

Conran, who was eliminated on night one of Clare Crawley’s season, was originally dating Jessenia Cruz of Matt James’ season, but that changed when Alana Milne, also from James’ season, entered the beach.

The two quickly decided to pursue a relationship, leaving Cruz in the dust. In turn, everyone on the beach ganged up on them and claimed that they’d been dating pre-“Paradise,” a claim they both denied.

After the cast essentially told them that none of them would speak to the couple if they stayed, they left separately.

But in recent weeks, Conran and Milne have been hanging out together, and Milne confirmed the relationship on her Instagram story, posting a photo of the two kissing captioned, “Paradise is wherever I’m with you.”

Conran reposted and wrote: “3 months of no cameras or producers.”