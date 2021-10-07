Here’s where every couple ended up on this season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

- “Bachelor in Paradise” concluded its seventh season on October 5.
- The finale saw three breakups and three proposals.
- Here’s where everyone ended up at the end of the season.
They left the beach engaged, and they are still together today. According to an appearance on “Bachelor Happy Hour,” Amabile and Pitt are figuring out where they’re going to live, whether it’s splitting time between Chicago and Toronto, or moving full-time to New York City.
However, Pepin soon decided she wanted Braasch back, and they got back together, and he even proposed at the end of the season. They’re still together.
After many sweet conversations and declarations of love, Christian got down on one knee and proposed. Gunn accepted, and the two are still together today.
So, it would make sense that she’d be guarded, especially around Jacobs, who got a villain edit on Katie Thurston’s season. However, the two built a solid relationship … until Kufrin called things off during the finale.
However, the two reconnected in real life, and they are now happily dating.
In the penultimate episode of the season, Erb decided that he was simultaneously falling in love with Heringer and didn’t think she was “his person.” They left Mexico separately.
But like Kufrin and Jacobs, the two reconnected post-“Paradise” and are also happily dating.
The two quickly decided to pursue a relationship, leaving Cruz in the dust. In turn, everyone on the beach ganged up on them and claimed that they’d been dating pre-“Paradise,” a claim they both denied.
After the cast essentially told them that none of them would speak to the couple if they stayed, they left separately.
But in recent weeks, Conran and Milne have been hanging out together, and Milne confirmed the relationship on her Instagram story, posting a photo of the two kissing captioned, “Paradise is wherever I’m with you.”
Conran reposted and wrote: “3 months of no cameras or producers.”
But when Paradise prom happened, Redman (from Matt James’ season) entered the show and Bonsall immediately began pursuing her.
However, he ultimately decided that he wasn’t feeling it and left the season, although not alone … more on that later.
After Bonsall decided to pursue Redman, Clancy took the opportunity to kiss Booth, who had been talking to Bonsall. But, when it came time to decide if they wanted to enter the Fantasy Suites, Clancy declined and left the beach single, much to Booth’s chagrin.
She turned him down, and they each left single.
Before Dorn, Waisbrot had been talking to Natasha Parker, also from Weber’s season, but he decided to pursue Dorn after the prom.
In fact, it was so strong that after Bonsall broke things off with Redman, he asked Clancy if he wanted to leave “Paradise” and head back to San Diego together. Clancy accepted, broke up with Booth, and they rode off into the sunset together … and are currently roommates in San Diego, according to the montage during the finale.