‘Bachelor in Paradise’ returns next week. Here’s what you need to know about the new season.

Former cast members were reportedly “apprehensive” to sign up for the show after the franchise was immersed in controversy this year.

“They have put out several asks to ‘Bachelor’ veterans,” one source told E! News in March. “Many people are declining due to the current state of Bachelor Nation. A lot of people are removing themselves from the franchise.”

“The Bachelor” has come under fire in recent years for its lack of diversity. After all, in the 19 years that the show has been on the air, only three leads have been people of color.

However, things reached a boiling point in Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” when it was revealed his frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell had attended an “Old South” party in college in 2018. She was photographed in a Civil War-era dress at a plantation-themed fraternity formal.

At the taping of the “After the Final Rose” special for James’ season, Kirkconnell publicly apologized for the second time. They have since gotten back together.

After “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison appeared in an interview defending Kirkconnell’s actions, he faced immediate backlash. He has since stepped down from his hosting role.

Ivan Hall, a fan-favorite cast member on Tayshia Adams’ season, told E! in February that he wouldn’t go on the show if Harrison was the host.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable if Chris is there, to be quite frank,” he said. “[I’m] not saying he can’t make a recovery, can’t learn from all of this, but, you know … it would just be too soon, really.”