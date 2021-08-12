‘Bachelor in Paradise’ returns next week. Here’s what you need to know about the new season.

- “Bachelor in Paradise,” which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, will return next week.
- A series of rotating celebrity guest hosts will replace former series host Chris Harrison.
- The cast includes exes “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Kendall Long, plus former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin.
The series started filming in June, in between Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s back-to-back seasons of “The Bachelorette.”
The premiere will air on Monday, August 16, on ABC.
In his place, ABC announced that a series of celebrity guest hosts would be appearing on “Bachelor in Paradise.”
Among the guest hosts are David Spade, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess, and Lance Bass.
In addition to serving up margaritas for all of the Paradisians, Adams will serve as “master of ceremonies” at the rose ceremony eliminations. He will also guest host one of the episodes.
“Starts practicing ‘This is the final drink of the..sorry, this is the final rose of the evening.’ See ya on the beach!” Adams wrote in the caption of an Instagram post in June, confirming his new role.
“The Bachelor” has come under fire in recent years for its lack of diversity. After all, in the 19 years that the show has been on the air, only three leads have been people of color.
However, things reached a boiling point in Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” when it was revealed his frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell had attended an “Old South” party in college in 2018. She was photographed in a Civil War-era dress at a plantation-themed fraternity formal.
At the taping of the “After the Final Rose” special for James’ season, Kirkconnell publicly apologized for the second time. They have since gotten back together.
After “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison appeared in an interview defending Kirkconnell’s actions, he faced immediate backlash. He has since stepped down from his hosting role.
Ivan Hall, a fan-favorite cast member on Tayshia Adams’ season, told E! in February that he wouldn’t go on the show if Harrison was the host.
“I wouldn’t feel comfortable if Chris is there, to be quite frank,” he said. “[I’m] not saying he can’t make a recovery, can’t learn from all of this, but, you know … it would just be too soon, really.”
The cast includes Abigail Heringer, the show’s first deaf contestant from Matt James’ season; Brendan Morais, a finalist from Tayshia’s season; Ivan Hall, another finalist from Tayshia’s season; Joe Amabile, otherwise known as “Grocery Store Joe” who appeared on Becca’s season and “Bachelor in Paradise;” Kelsey Weir, known for “champagne-gate” from Peter’s season; both Serena C. and Serena P. from Matt’s season, and more.
Joe Park, an anesthesiologist who appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ joint season of “The Bachelorette” last year, also seems to be among the cast, according to how Rob Mills responded to a tweet about Park receiving his COVID-19 vaccine.
Mills shared Park’s post on Twitter and added, “We’ve got ourselves a vaccinated Paradisian!!”
Reality Steve, who’s known for his “Bachelor” spoilers, revealed that the former contestants would both be appearing on the beach again this summer, but it wasn’t confirmed until a recent promo for the new season showed both of them struggling to deal with the other being in paradise.
Kufrin got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen on the finale of her season of “The Bachelorette,” but the pair called it quits in September 2020.
“Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn’t just something we just arrived at one night,” Kufrin said in a statement, according to People. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers. It’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”