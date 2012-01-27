PHOTOS: The Park City Hotel Where A Whole Lot Of Drama Went Down On 'The Bachelor' This Week

Oyster.com



This post originally appeared at Oyster.com.The fourth episode of this season of The Bachelor, which aired Monday night on ABC, brought fan-favourite Ben and the contestants to Park City, Utah.

It may have been a new location, but it was the same story: There was backstabbing, cat fights, a lot of tears, and plenty of “I think I’m falling in love with Ben.”

And, per usual, it all went down in super-luxe digs — Ben and the women were put up in the Waldorf Astoria Park City, an upscale hotel at The Canyons resort.

Check out photos of where the drama unfolded at the hotel after the jump.

