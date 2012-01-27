PHOTOS: The Park City Hotel Where A Whole Lot Of Drama Went Down On 'The Bachelor' This Week

This post originally appeared at Oyster.com.The fourth episode of this season of The Bachelor, which aired Monday night on ABC, brought fan-favourite Ben and the contestants to Park City, Utah.
It may have been a new location, but it was the same story: There was backstabbing, cat fights, a lot of tears, and plenty of “I think I’m falling in love with Ben.”
And, per usual, it all went down in super-luxe digs — Ben and the women were put up in the Waldorf Astoria Park City, an upscale hotel at The Canyons resort.
Check out photos of where the drama unfolded at the hotel after the jump.
The 13 women stayed in the Presidential Residence with beautiful mountain views (so they could watch Rachel take off in a helicopter on a romantic date with Ben).
On the group date, Ben took the women fly-fishing before bringing them back to the hotel for a late-night dip in the pool.
Kacie B. was feeling a bit neglected on the date, so Ben took her to his one-bedroom residence to remind her that he has feelings for her. In the next scene, he's making out with Courtney. But don't worry, Kacie B., he really likes all of the eleven women he's dating!
Nicki and Ben were having a heart to heart on the balcony when it started to snow. Is that romantic or what?
At the end of the episode, Ben sent Monica packing and said goodbye to her at the entrance of the hotel. She proceeded to dissolve into tears in the limo.
The Waldorf Astoria is now offering a Bachelor Bliss package in honour of it's appearance on the show, with everything from a rose at turndown to a couples massage at the spa.
