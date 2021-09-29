Search

The new ‘Bachelor’ host Jesse Palmer once gave a rose to the wrong woman when he was a lead on the show

Kelly McLaughlin
Jesse Palmer pictured holding a rose in a promotion picture for ‘The Bachelor’ in 2004. Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
  • “The Bachelor” former lead Jesse Palmer has been named the new host of the show.
  • But the former NFL player and TV personality once gave the wrong woman a rose when he was a lead on the show.
  • Video of the 2004 incident has circulated online since Palmer was named the new host of “The Bachelor.”
  • Palmer gave a rose to a woman named Katie, but then then-host Chris Harrison that he meant to give the rose to someone else, whose name he forgot.
  • The show allowed Katie to stay on for another episode, and Palmer gave another rose to a contestant named Karen, the woman he wanted to stay on.
  • Palmer ended up with contestant Jessica Bowlin at the end of the season, but he did not propose and the couple split months later.
Watch video of what happened here:

