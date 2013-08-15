'Bachelor' Contestent Gia Allemand Brain Dead At Age 29 [Report]

Aly Weisman
Gia allemand bachelorYouTube screencap

While tons of sites, including TMZ and
E! Online, are reporting former “Bachelor” contestant and model Gia Allemand died Wednesday in New Orleans following a “medical emergency,” her rep tells an LA Times reporter:

The 28-year-old’s publicist released the following statement earlier Monday, when the TV personality was in critical condition and on life support: “Gia Allemand was taken to University Hospital, New Orleans last night following a serious emergency medical event, the details of which are currently not known. She is listed in critical condition.”

“Ms. Allemand’s mother is with her, along with her long-term boyfriend, NBA basketball player Ryan Anderson of the New Orleans Pelicans,” the statement continued. “On behalf of the family, we kindly ask for privacy at this time.”

Allemand appeared on 2010’s season 14 of “The Bachelor” with Jake Pavelka. After being eliminated from the final three, she joined the season one cast of “Bachelor Pad.”

Allemand last tweeted:

Many “Bachelor” alums have taken to Twitter to send prayers:

