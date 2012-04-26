New York City Is About To Get Another Exorbitantly Expensive Hotel

Photo: the bridge via Flickr

Starwood Capital Group’s Baccarat Hotels and Resorts is currently developing a plan to open a luxury hotel across from the Museum of Modern Art, according to The Wall Street Journal.The luxury hotel would be a $403 million development with 115 hotel rooms, with some rates exceeding $800 a night, and 64 residential units.



The theme of the hotel is inspired by Baccarat crystal. The hotel will feature Baccarat chandeliers, a boutique store selling crystal with price tags up to $10,000, and crystal museum pieces that will rotate through the lobby.

Starwood purchased Baccarat in 2005, and the first Baccarat Hotel is scheduled to open in 2014 in Morocco, shortly before the New York project would be slated to open.

