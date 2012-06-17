Bacardi Gets Serious About Social Responsibility

Bermuda- based Bacardi is putting its best foot forward on the social responsibility front.



In its 2010 social responsibility report, titled ‘Spirit for Life,’ the spirits giant reports having recently contributed $4 million to programs designed to promote responsible drinking and help the environment.

The veteran liquor company reduced its water consumption by 27.3 per cent in 2010, a 41.4 per cent improvement over the previous four years, resulting in its conservation of 1.35 billion litres of water.

Additionally, Bacardi reported that the total renewable energy currently used by the company’s manufacturing facilities in the last year was 30 per cent higher than it was in 2009 and 70 per cent higher than it was in 2006.

Also, last year the company reduced its total energy use by 11.3 per cent and cut down its greenhouse gas emissions by 18.9 per cent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.