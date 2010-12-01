Babysitter Gets 10K+ New Followers After Choice Twitter Handle Confuses Cricket Fans

Ashley Kerekes, a Massachusetts babysitter with the Twitter handle @theashes, has confused fans of the Australian-English cricket showdown, also named The Ashes.



Practically overnight she garnered 10,000 followers and passioned tweets about the match.

Her response: “I’M NOT A FREAKING TWITTER MATCH!!!!!”

The UK media quickly picked up on the story, as did Australian airline Qantas, which flew her to Australia for the major cricket test in an attempt to capitalise on the publicity.

For more on the weird business of sports keep it at the Sports Page.

