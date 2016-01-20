This heart surgeon saved a baby's life with Google Cardboard

When Dr. Redmond Burke first saw the x-ray of Teegan Lexcen’s heart, his own heart sank. Hers was in the wrong spot in the left side of her chest, and she had only a right lung.
If there was any chance of him helping, he needed a better image in order to see her heart’s relationship to her chest wall. That’s when he was handed a Google Cardboard — a virtual reality viewer that costs about $20.
Suddenly, Burke was able to view an immersive image of Teegan’s heart and its position in her chest, which gave him a better idea of how to operate. The operation succeeded.
Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.