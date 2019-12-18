A nurse knit Baby Yoda Christmas hats for every newborn at a Pittsburgh hospital and they're adorable

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital recently dressed up their newborn babies as Baby Yoda to celebrate the holiday season.

The hats were crocheted by a registered nurse who works in the baby ward.

The hospital has been known for dressing up newborn babies in unique outfits – including pickles and Mr. Roger’s cardigans – for years.

A hospital in Pittsburgh is making headlines for the adorable handmade Baby Yoda hats they’re making to dress up newborn babies this holiday season.

The hats, which feature green ears peeking out from under a Santa’s hat, were made by a registered nurse who works in the baby ward at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

Caitlin Pechin said that it took about an hour and a half to make each hat, a tribute to the “Mandalorian” character on Disney+, and that she enjoys keeping the hospital tradition alive.

The hospital regularly dresses their babies up in fun outfits – from July’s pickle swaddles to Mr. Roger’s-esque cardigans in November.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital The hats are based on the Baby Yoda character from the TV show ‘The Mandalorian.’

Pechin said she didn’t think the tradition would ever end, she said in a video provided by the hospital.

“I don’t plan on leaving there anytime soon, and even if I did I would still make them,” she said.

The outfits made for this holiday season were extra special for Sean and Bri McGowan, who recently gave birth to son Jackson River at the hospital.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital Couple Sean and Bri McGowan were especially excited to receive one of the hats for their baby, as fans of ‘The Mandalorian.’

Bri said she was “so excited” to see her son dressed up in the Baby Yoda costume, which also included a onesie with the words “Cute I Am.”

“We’ve been laughing,” her husband said. “Ever since she watched ‘The Mandalorian’ when it came out, she looked at me and was like, ‘I want one.’ I said, ‘Well, you’re going to get a baby soon.'”

The couple said that they re-watched all of the “Star Wars” movies in advance of Jackson’s birth, and even visited Disney World a couple of months ago in Star Wars and Disney-themed pregnancy T-shirts.

Sean’s read “I am the father” and Bri’s read “bibbidi babbidi bump.”

