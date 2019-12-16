You can buy a Baby Yoda statue in 'The Sims 4' now, and fans are posting memes of their hilarious in-game creations

- You can now purchase a decoration on “The Sims 4” called “The Child Statue” – and it’s an adorable Baby Yoda.
- Players noticed that the item appeared on the game’s store this week and began filling their digital homes with the statues, building shrines, and making memes.
- Electronic Arts (EA) owns both the “Sims” franchise and the rights to the Star Wars video games, so it makes sense that they’d be able to do a tie-in with the breakout star of “The Mandalorian.”
- The digital Baby Yoda has even made its way to TikTok so non-“Sims 4” players can see the creature in all its pixelated glory.
Players of “The Sims 4” have been delighted to discover a new addition to the in-game store this week: A Baby Yoda statue that looks just like the internet-famous character from “The Mandalorian.”
Tweets about the new item, which is listed as a decoration and labelled “The Child Statue,” started appearing this week. It seems like the statue came along with a patch released around December 12.
they added baby yoda to the Sims 4 as a decoration :') pic.twitter.com/K1uB5taMR8
— IG: thesimsmemesandmore (@simsmemesnmore) December 12, 2019
The statue is listed as “a loveable replica inspired by the Disney+ live action series The Mandalorian,” and since Electronic Arts (EA) owns both the “Sims” franchise and the rights to the Star Wars video games, it makes sense that a crossover would be possible.
The official Twitter account for the “Sims” franchise acknowledged the new addition and its viral power in a tweet on Saturday – with a TikTok meme, of course.
This Is The Way. https://t.co/SxcNbbqiK2
— The Sims (@TheSims) December 14, 2019
Some users built shrines with the Baby Yoda statue, too.
I built a baby Yoda shrine on the sims 4 and everyone should go download it pic.twitter.com/ochuEqU18g
— ???????? (@sensiblepigeon) December 12, 2019
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like you can do anything with Baby Yoda in the game besides look at him, since he’s technically a decoration. But at least you can make entire towns full of giant Baby Yodas now.
EA: Here's the new Sims 4 patch. #Mandalorian fans will recognize a new statue of Baby Yo–
Me: pic.twitter.com/9KQlsUQPoL
— boromir did nothing wrong (@chasedost) December 13, 2019
EA didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
