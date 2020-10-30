Pandora is now selling Star Wars charms — including Baby Yoda

Pandora & Lucasfilm

Pandora is now selling a 12-piece Star Wars collection in collaboration with Lucasfilm.

The collection includes charms of belovedcharacters and symbols from the film series, as well as a bracelet.

The items range from $US45 to $US90, and include a charm of The Child from hit Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian.”

Danish jeweller Pandora rolled out its latest collaboration earlier this month â€” a series of charms, to be worn on bracelets or necklaces, and a bracelet paying tribute to the Star Wars franchise.

The Star Wars x Pandora collection, with 12 items priced between $US45 and $US90, features belovedcharacters and symbols from the Lucasfilm series.

It also includes a $US55 sterling silver charm of The Child, more affectionately known by fans as Baby Yoda, to celebrate the upcoming release of season two of “The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus.

Other characters featured on the charms include Chewbacca, Darth Vader, and Princess Leia, as well as the robots C-3PO, R2-D2, and BB-8.

Star Wars fans can also buy 3D charms of the franchise’s logo, decorated with small cut-out stars on the sides.



Another charm is inspired by the opening of Star Wars films, and features two jeweled light sabers and a galaxy of stars. The film’s iconic expression “May the Force be with you” is engraved on the back of the charm.

The collection also includes a $US90 snake chain bracelet with the Star Wars logo on its clasp. This can be worn on its own, or with the charms added to it.

Pandora worked closely with Lucasfilm to design the products to ensure they replicated the franchise as accurately as possible.

The items are made from 71% recycled material as part of Pandora’s commitment to using 100% sustainable silver and gold by 2025.

The Star Wars x Pandora collection is available in Pandora stores worldwide and on its website.

Pandora has become known for its pop culture collaborations. Current ranges include Harry Potter, Disney, and Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

