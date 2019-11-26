Get excited, there are now a bunch of Baby Yoda GIFs you can text to your friends

Lucasfilm Baby Yoda is a fan favourite from ‘The Mandalorian.’

Baby Yoda, who does not yet have an actual name, is a character from the Disney Plus show “The Mandalorian.”

Last week, images of the character on the popular GIF-sharing platform Giphy started to disappear.

Now the GIFs are back, and you can spam your friends with as many as your heart desires.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Baby Yoda, the informal name given to a tiny unnamed creature in the “Star Wars” universe, has unquestionably been the breakout star of the flagship Disney Plus show, “The Mandalorian.”

Baby Yoda began disappearing from the popular GIF-sharing platform Giphy last week, however, with a message apparently saying the GIFs were removed “for copyright reasons.” Some fans speculated either that Disney made a copyright claim about the GIFs or that Giphy preemptively removed them.

A Giphy representative told Gizmodo on Sunday night, however, that things had been sorted out.

“Last week, there was some confusion around certain content uploaded to GIPHY and we temporarily removed these GIFs while we reviewed the situation,” the person told Gizmodo via email. “We apologise to both Disney and Vulture for any inconvenience, and we are happy to report that the GIFs are once again live on GIPHY.”

Now, the GIFs have returned. Here are some great picks to send your friends.

The internet loves all things Baby Yoda.





You don’t even have to be a “Star Wars” fan to appreciate the cuteness.





The director Werner Herzog called the creature “heartbreakingly beautiful.”





Its giant ears and eyes are the perfect formula for cuteness.





Send these to your friends for guaranteed “aws.”





