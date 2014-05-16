This Is What Your Facebook Feed Could Look Like If All New Parents Had A GoPro

Facebook is like a virtual baby book for little kids.

Parents post it all: Ultrasound photos to kindergarten graduation shots, and just about everything else that happens in between.

Some parents have been accused of over sharing on the site.

But GoPro gave everyone a new perspective, literally, when they attached one of their action cams to a baby swing.

This parent wore a GoPro helmet and threw their kid up in the air:

Naturally, we thought this was more fun than the average baby photo update from new mums and dads, so we imagined what Facebook feeds would look like if one day all parents documented their kids lives with GoPros.

Scroll through:

