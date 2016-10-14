How to make saving for your kid’s education easier

Finance expert Emily Chantiri presents a range of options to consider when planning for your child’s education in Australia from public to private and Catholic schooling.
Options include dedicated savings accounts, personal loans, share portfolios and managed funds.
ANZ’s exclusive and insightful School Ready calculator gives you fee information on private or Catholic schools in Australia. With your free ANZ School Ready Report, you’ll receive more detailed private school fee forecasts for each child and a savings plan.
This article is brought to you by ANZ School ready – anz.com/schoolready.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.