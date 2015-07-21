Riley Curry proves she's always been hilarious as she plays judge for her parents' cooking competition

Yet another video of the adorable Riley Curry is making the rounds, and this time she’s dancing the Nae Nae.

But we just found another clip from late last year that shows the three-year-old has been a great performer since she learned how to talk.

The two-minute video shows Riley judging a cooking competition between her parents, Steph and Ayesha Curry.

Riley first rose to fame when she made her presence known at a press conference while her dad was taking questions in May. Since then, she’s made another press conference appearance and, most recently, danced the Nae Nae.

And in this throwback video posted by ESPN on Jan. 9, she’s fully of witty rejoinders despite being barely able to speak a full sentence.

In the video, a one-off ESPN spoof called “Kitchen Warriors,” Stephen and Ayesha have to cook their own version of chicken curry, as requested by Riley.

Riley then decides which one of her parents is the winner.

You’ll have to watch the video to see what happens, but here’s a hint: Riley has a pretty strong reaction to her dad’s dish…

