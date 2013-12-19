The National Zoo's Baby Panda Posed For Her First Official Photo Shoot

Julie Zeveloff

Late this summer, the National Zoo in Washington welcomed a baby panda named Bao Bao.

She didn’t really resemble a panda right away. Days after her birth, the zoo posted a photo of the tiny, 4.8-ounce pink cub. “All signs are that we have a very healthy, active, vibrant cub,” officials said at the time.

PandaCourtney Janney/NZP/National Zoo

We didn’t learn that Bao Bao was a girl until several weeks later. Her mum is National Zoo panda Mei Xiang, and a paternity test later revealed that her father is Tian Tian, the zoo’s male panda.

Bao Bao took her first steps on November 19. It was adorable:

Now, nearly four months after her birth, Bao Bao has posed for her first official photo shoot, for Smithsonian Magazine. She’s still tiny, but has the classic characteristics of a panda.

Here she is at 10 weeks:

Bao baoSmithsonian Magazine

Bao Bao, was the result of artificial insemination. Here, she is examined by two zoo keepers:

ljSk7eYIATVxIEY ouIEYDxf4VXxsSzagS 4xK8mxISmithsonian Magazine

At 10 weeks old, she weighed 7.7 pounds, according to Smithsonian Magazine. But she was about the size of a stick of butter when she was born.

Smithsonian Magazine

Click here to see more pictures from the photo shoot and read more about Bao Bao at Smithsonian Magazine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

science thelife-us