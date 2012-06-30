BABY ON BOARD: Adele Announces She's Pregnant

Adele just announced on her blog that she and her boyfriend are expecting a child!!



“Im delighted to announce that Simon and I are expecting our first child together. I wanted you to hear the news direct from me, obviously we’re over the moon and very excited but please respect our privacy at this precious time. Yours always, Adele xx”

See the announcement below:

Photo: Adele Blog

