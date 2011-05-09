You'll Be Giving Your Baby These Names In 2015 -- You Just Don't Know It Yet

The list of 2010’s biggest baby names bowed this week, and people couldn’t get over the influences: “Twilight,” “Teen mum” and Khloe Kardashian, for crying out loud.



But that’s how it goes — as people rise in pop culture, their names get inculcated in our brains and start to sound better and better.

So whose monikers will be top of mind when you’re expecting five years from now?

Blake -- and Griffin -- will be high scorers. The NBA star whose name includes both of those words is just getting started. Superfans should pray for a set of twin boys. Blake is #87 on the 2010 list -- Griffin is #231. Adele will make a comeback, thanks to the soulful singer. The chart-topping songstress is only on her second album -- that voice isn't going anywhere. 'Adele' just squeaked into the top thousand at #908. Malia and Sasha will have all eyes on them for years. The first daughters' names are already climbing the ranks, clocking in at #302 (Malia) and #344 (Sasha). But the longer we watch them grow up, the more their names will grow on us. And don't forget the Palin kids -- any of them. The girls are already making a run on the list -- Bristol is #562, Willow is #290 and Piper is #144. Tripp trickles in at #671, but Track and Trig have yet to break in. That, we assure you, will change. Melanie (and Saoirse) come from the movie phenomenon you haven't heard of yet. Stephanie Meyer, who wrote 'Twilight,' is going through the adaptation process all over again as her next novel, 'The Host,' comes to the big screen. Melanie is the main character, and Saoirse Ronan ('The Lovely Bones') will play her. Saoirse is nowhere to be found on the list -- and Melanie is #82. Don't underestimate the power of parents wanting to endow their kids with the karma of success. Mark has fallen to #161, but we're betting it will climb in sync with Zuckerberg's net worth. As famous babies turn into famous kids, and teens, they'll take over more of our consciousness. You haven't nearly seen the last of the Hollywood royalty that is the Jolie-Pitt brood. We're counting on Vivienne -- currently at #428 -- rising quickly through the ranks. Knox is already at #457 and Paxton (long for 'Pax') is #295. Shiloh's hanging out at #620, and Maddox leads the pack at #180. But reality stars will yield just as much power. And while Khloe Kardashian is already repping the family at #42, we're betting it's Kourtney's firstborn, Mason, that will have the real staying power. His name clocked in at #12. You know how Austin is the youngest city in the U.S.? Well, plenty of new parents are going to pay tribute to their happy post-collegiate years there -- even if they do it from the suburbs. Austin is already #64. Hands down, though, no name will make a bigger splash than the one given to future royal spawn. If it's a girl, it might be Diana -- currently #191. Except maybe the royal lady in waiting. Seriously, people can't get enough Pippa right now. And she's not on the list at all. Get to work! Your baby would look awesome in that hat. Now learn the names of Oprah's dearly departed. Click here to see the OWN employees Winfrey sent packing >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.