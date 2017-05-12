The popularity of the baby name 'Donald' tumbled in 2016

The popularity of the name “Donald” for baby boys in the United States fell from 2015 to 2016.

“Donald” dropped 45 spots over the course of the year, down from being ranked 443 to 488, according to data from the Social Security Administration published Friday.

The most popular name in a given year would receive the rank of “1.” So, the higher the number, the less popular the name.

The bar graph below shows the popularity of the name “Donald” since 2000. The shorter the bar, the less popular the name.

As you can see below, the popularity of “Donald” has decreased since 2000. According to the Social Security Administration, the number of births in 2016 with name Donald was 621, which represented 0.031% of total male births in 2016.

