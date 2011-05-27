This Is The Best "Poo Management" App We've Seen So Far

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
baby manager app

Photo: Baby Manager

Baby Manager is a new iPhone app that helps you with a newborn child. It lets you log everything, like feedings, and see stats on your child. 

Our two favourite features, however? 

Diaper Challenge, which lets you time yourself when changing a diaper, and Poo Management to log when the baby fills her/his diapers. 

Poo Management. Welcome to parenting!

In any case, it seems pretty neat and useful. 

Don’t Miss: The iPad Is More Popular Than The Kindle In The Bathroom →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.