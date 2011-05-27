This Is The Best "Poo Management" App We've Seen So Far

Photo: Baby Manager
Baby Manager is a new iPhone app that helps you with a newborn child. It lets you log everything, like feedings, and see stats on your child.
Our two favourite features, however?
Diaper Challenge, which lets you time yourself when changing a diaper, and Poo Management to log when the baby fills her/his diapers.
Poo Management. Welcome to parenting!
In any case, it seems pretty neat and useful.
