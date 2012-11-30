Baby-Making Isn't What It Used To Be

Photo: Facebook

The birth rate in the U.S. has dropped to its lowest level since the 1920s. Between 2007 and 2010 it dropped 8 per cent on average, but interestingly the decrease was the sharpest in immigrants — down 14 per cent.In Mexican immigrant women, the drop was extreme: 23 per cent.



From The Washington Post:

The U.S. birth rate — 63.2 births per 1,000 women of child-bearing age — has fallen to just over half of what it was at its peak in 1957. The rate among foreign-born women also had been declining in recent decades, according to the report, though more slowly.

This is likely due to people putting off having kids because of the recession. This could have a major impact on future economic and social policies, specifically, social security and medicare for the Baby Boomers.

“We’ve been assuming that when the baby boomer population gets most expensive, that there are going to be immigrants and their children who are going to be paying into [programs for the elderly], but in the wake of what’s happened in the last five years, we have to reexamine those assumptions,” Roberto Suro of the University of Southern California told The Washington Post. “When you think of things like the solvency of Social Security, for example . . . relatively small increases in the dependency ratio can have a huge effect.”

