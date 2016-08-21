A woman gave birth mid-flight and now her baby might have a lifetime of free flights

Facebook/Missy Berberabe Umandal The woman and her baby girl. Congrats, new mum!

A baby was born into a lifetime of free flights, Cebu Pacific Air confirmed to Business Insider.

Missy Berberabe Umandal, a passenger on a Cebu Pacific Air flight from Dubai to the Philippines, shared a now-viral Facebook status about a woman who gave birth mid-flight. The woman’s due date was in October, but she started having contractions five hours into the flight, forcing flight attendants to think fast.

From the sound of it, the whole ordeal was handled really well.

Two nurses that were passengers on the flight helped the woman give birth in a “spacious area” in the front of the plane, Umandal wrote in the Facebook post. Flight attendants filled a shelf with mineral water to wash the baby, and another passenger gave infant clothing and supplies they had in their suitcase.

Cebu Pacific Air awarded the baby 1 million points as part of its rewards program GetGo. The points can be used on domestic and international flights, have no expiration date, and can be shared with the baby’s family members.

Cebu Pacific Air said the plane was halfway from Dubai to Manila when the baby girl, who was named Haven, was born. It was the first time a baby was born on a Cabu Pacific flight.

The flight diverted to Hyderabad, India so the mother and baby could receive medical assistance.

Umandal wrote that the nine-hour flight turned into an 18-hour one as a result of the surprise birth.

