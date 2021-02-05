Some baby foods may be tainted with high levels of toxic heavy metals like arsenic and lead

Popular baby foods may contain toxic heavy metals, a new Congressional report finds.

The levels of lead are as much as 177 times the amount allowed in bottled water.

The report shows how manufacturers are held to loose standards, putting kids’ health at risk.

Popular baby foods may contain dangerous levels of heavy metals like arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury, according to a Congressional report released Thursday.

The levels of toxic metals in the products far exceed the limit the US Food and Drug Administration has set for other products like bottled water, the report says.

The findings reveal how baby food manufacturers have been held to loose standards, and have even ignored their own internal standards, potentially putting children at risk for long-term neurological damage.

Dr. Rashmi Jain, a paediatrician who was not involved in the report, told Insider the results are “very alarming,” but that parents can take steps to support their kids’ development, which isn’t doomed.

“We know that heavy metals are found in nature … they are bound to contaminate nature’s ingredients,” she said. “Small amounts of some metals and minerals are actually important for our body to function. Higher levels of these metals in the body does not mean our children will definitely develop neurotoxicity, it just increases their risk.”

The baby foods had up to 177 times the amount of lead allowed in bottled water

To conduct the report, the House’s Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy requested documents and test results from seven of the country’s biggest baby food manufacturers: Nurture, which sells Happy Family Organics; Beech-Nut; Hain, which sells Earth’s Best Organic; Gerber; Campbell, which sells Plum Organics; and Walmart, which sells Parent’s Choice-branded baby food.

The subcommittee said Nurture, Beech-Nut, Hain, and Gerber complied, showing their baby foods contained high levels of arsenic, lead, and cadmium. Nurture was the only company to test for mercury, which was detected at high levels as well.

The amounts of such metals eclipse those allowed in other products. Bottled water, for instance, can’t have more than 10 parts per billion (ppb) of inorganic arsenic, 5 ppb of lead, 5 ppb cadmium, and 2 ppb of mercury.

The baby foods, in contrast, had up to 91 times the arsenic level, up to 177 times the lead level, up to 69 times the cadmium level, and up to 5 times the mercury level.

Exposure to heavy metals in childhood is linked to permanent dips in IQ, an increased risk of future criminal activity, and damaged long-term brain function.

When in comes to lead in particular, “there is no identified threshold or ‘safe’ blood lead level below which no risk of poor developmental or intellectual function is expected,” according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Robin Shallow, a spokesperson for Hain, said the report used outdated information and that the company has taken steps to reduce heavy metals, in part by removing brown rice from some products, in its products since a meeting with the FDA last year.

Nurture also took issue with “the many inaccuracies, select data usage, and tone bias” in the report, according to a statement.

Beech-Nut maintained its products “are safe and nutritious,” and said in a statement that it’s reviewing the report and will continue working with the FDA going forward.

A Gerber spokesperson said the company’s standards are among the most stringent in the world, and that it takes “many steps” to minimise the presence of naturally-occuring heavy metals, like soil testing fields before crops are planted.

The subcommittee said some companies didn’t provide data, but Walmart and Campbell say they did

The levels could be even higher in baby foods made by Walmart, Campbell, and Sprout Organic Foods, the subcommittee said, since those companies didn’t comply with its request.

“The Subcommittee is greatly concerned that their lack of cooperation might be obscuring the presence of even higher levels of toxic heavy metals in their baby food products than their competitors’ products,” the report says.

According to a statement from Walmart, however, the company did provide information and “invite more dialogue” in 2019, but never heard back from the subcommittee. Campbell also said that it did cooperate, responding quickly in 2019. The company maintains that its products are safe and that its testing has showed “each product was well within levels deemed acceptable by independent authorities.”

Sprout did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baby food manufacturers aren’t required to test final products, if they do any testing at all

The report also blamed the Trump administration for learning through a “secret industry presentation” in August 2019 that baby food ingredient testing is inadequate â€” and doing nothing in response.

Baby foods containing toxic metals still have no warning label, and manufacturers can choose to test ingredients only, rather than the final product, if they do any testing at all.

The only FDA standard for metals in baby food relates specifically to infant rice cereal, and even that standard “is far too high to protect against the neurological effects on children,” the report says.

And, the report found, some manufacturers didn’t always abide their own limits on toxic metals.

To course correct, the subcommittee recommended the FDA require baby food manufacturers to test their finished products for toxic heavy metals and label products that contain them. Manufacturers should also be encouraged to “phase out” ingredients with heavy toxic metals. Finally, the FDA should set a limit on toxic metals allowed in all baby foods.

In the meantime, parents can try to avoid processed rice products, which are more likely to be tainted with heavy metals, as well as fruit juices, Jain, founder of BabiesMD.com, a virtual pediatric urgent care centre, said. Offer children a variety fruits and vegetables, and, if possible, buy your own ingredients to wash, cook, and blend homemade baby food.

Regular paediatrician visits can help identify any development problems, whether influenced by your child’s diet or something else, Jain said. “Parents are not manoeuvring things alone.”

“While many of us were exposed to these same toxicities in foods we ate when we were growing up and did just fine,” she said, “we must hold food manufacturers accountable to reduce toxicities that may arise from combination of ingredients and production processes.”



Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include statements from all manufacturers called out in the report.



