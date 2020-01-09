14 parents reveal the most surprising expenses they faced after having a baby

Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New parents know just how expensive having a baby can be.

We asked 14 parents to name the most shocking expenses they faced after having their child.

Some of them had no idea how many diapers they’d go through, or that they’d be spending hundreds of dollars a month on baby formula.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

We don’t need to tell you that having a baby is expensive.

But speaking with new parents can make it obvious just how expensive it really is.

Sure, you know that your newborn will go through a lot of diapers, but did you know that there could be at least a dozen in your garbage at the end of each day, or that you might find yourself buying laundry detergent every week?

Being a new parent is filled with doubt, anxiety, and stress, and no one ever feels as prepared as they should be. We reached out to parents to ask them what expenses surprised them most.

Expenses often pile up before you’re even pregnant.

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Many people don’t realise the growing number of men and women suffering from infertility, meaning your parenting costs may start to skyrocket even before you’ve given birth.

“We had a lot of unexpected expenses trying to get pregnant and then staying pregnant,” Wendy D. Wolf, a mother from Los Angeles, told Insider. “This is something that people don’t talk about often, but they should. Women should know that they’re not alone in this process and that it’s hard for a lot of us, but they should also know the expenses it can take too.”

You’ll be shocked at how much laundry detergent you’ll need.

Saroj Khuendee/Shutterstock

This is one cost that parents mentioned over and over.

“With all the bath clothes, regular clothes, blankets, and bedsheets getting dirty on a daily basis, you can never have enough detergent in the house,” Kristen Flowers, a mother from San Francisco, told Insider. “On top of that, newborns require a delicate detergent, which tends to be pricier. Trust me, you’ll be stocking up every time you’re at the grocery store.”

New parents will also find themselves cleaning things they probably never thought of.

Dana Morrissey, a mother from New York City, said that changing her son’s diapers would often result in “surprise showers,” requiring her to wash his clothes, sheets, blankets, pillow cases, and “anything else in the line of fire.”

Then there was the spit-up, “diaper blowouts,” and leaks. “It wasn’t uncommon to have six or seven loads of laundry every few days,” Morrissey told Insider. “If you’re doing laundry in a laundry room or laundromat, it’s practically a car payment each month.”

After-school activities and programs can be serious investments.

Casey Rodgers/AP

Parents cited after-school activities like music lessons or team sports as an expense that could cost hundreds of dollars.

Even driver’s education, a rite of passage for many teenagers, can rack up huge bills for parents.

“I was totally sticker-shocked at the cost of driver’s ed for my oldest and first child when we learned it was close to $US900 to take the required course. Don’t even ask about the cost to insure him,” Marcia Grey, a mother from Ipswich, Massachusetts, told Insider.

The cost of formula may weigh into your decision about breastfeeding.

Maria Sbytova/Shutterstock

The expression “breast is best” is certainly true for your wallet.

When women first start to slowly integrate powdered formula into their baby’s diet, the cost might not seem that high – but that won’t last forever.

“Once we switched exclusively to formula and he was drinking large bottles we were surprised at how quickly we would go through a tub of formula,” Jessica Fitzsimons, a mother from New York City, told Insider. “Buying in bulk, using Amazon’s Subscribe & Save, proved to be the most cost-effective way of buying formula and helped ensure we never ran out.”

This expense of formula can reach even higher if your baby is finicky about the specific formula.

“Once we had to supplement with formula, our son would run though one to two full 32-ounce bottles daily,” Anna Noriega, a Miami mother, told Insider. “We spent anywhere between $US300 and $US400 on formula monthly, something we never accounted for during pregnancy as a potentially large expense.”

You’ll be shocked at just how many diapers babies can go through in a single day.

Friso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Everyone knows new parents will have to change a lot of diapers, but few really know just how many until they’re actually parents. When babies are newborn they can easily go through a dozen diapers a day.

Allison Stanton, a mother from Park Ridge, New Jersey, said that the amount of diapers you go through in the beginning is painful.

“That was a shock. I never knew how many diapers a baby would use in one 24-hour period,” she said.

Birthday parties and gift costs add up very quickly.

Hero Images/ Getty Images

“When I was planning to be a mum, I knew the basic expenses would add up and that we needed to start saving for college as soon as my children were born, but no one told us how much we would be spending on birthday parties and gifts,” Miami mother Jeannette Kaplun told Insider.

“The first years of pre-school and elementary were full of parties, and I hadn’t ever considered how much money you need to budget for gifts.”

Add in school parties and bake sales, and those credit card swipes just keep piling on.

Date nights will cost more than ever, thanks to babysitting fees.

Sam Bloomberg-Rissman/Getty

Once you have kids, your date-night beer adds up to the price of Champagne once all costs are considered.

“The cost of a three-hour date night was very surprising once I was a parent,” said Los Angeles mum Danielle Finck. “Something as simple as running out to a movie is an investment, given that the babysitter alone will set us back $US60. We know that date nights are an important part of our relationship, but it’s made us really prioritise what we can say yes to in the evenings.”

Childcare costs can be astronomical.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

It’s not only difficult to find someone you trust to care for your child – it costs a fortune, too.

“Saving up for college or a house are pretty typical line items in a budget, but no one ever tells you you need to save up for daycare,” Grace Kapin, a New York City mother, told Insider.

The steep cost of childcare has even inspired some to change the way they run their companies.

“Quality childcare was surprisingly so expensive. I quickly understood why some parents who had planned on returning to work ultimately chose to stay home,” said Boca Raton, Florida, mum Jamie Oberweger.

If you think taking your baby to work will be a way around the rising cost of childcare, it’s probably more of a challenge than you think.

“My whole plan was to take my baby to work with me her first few months, but I quickly learned it’s not easy filling thousands of jars of edible cookie dough with a baby strapped to you,” Samantha Benjamin, a mother from Hudson, New York told Insider. “Even now that the baby is 6 months old, we’re still trying to navigate between babysitters and trying to manage our daughter on our own.”

You’ll consider splurging on gadgets you always thought would be useless.

BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

You probably won’t truly understand why sleep deprivation is a form of torture until you’re a parent.

“I will literally buy anything that might help my husband and I get more sleep,” Meg Thomas, a mother from New York City, told Insider.

Thomas said she’s invested in some high-tech baby gadgets, including one that helps bounce and rock her baby and another that automatically prepares and dispenses formula.

They save her time, and importantly, allow her to get some much-needed sleep.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.