Now Hipster Parents Can Sign Their Babies Up For DJ School In Brooklyn

Natalie Elizabeth Weiss ‘Empowering the super young to mix music that is super dope.’

Rejoice, hipster parents — there’s a new way for your children to be

waycooler than their peers.

DJ and NYC-resident Natalie Elizabeth Weiss has started a Baby DJ School in Brooklyn.

As Gothamist notes, the 8-week-long program is for kids ages 0 to 3 and claims it will “encourage babies to love dance music and appreciate the way it’s made in a family-friendly, positive environment!”

The cost of letting your baby drool all over real recording equipment? $US200.

“Why should children hear the same nursery songs underscored by the same instrument time and time again?” Weiss asks on her website. “Switch out a guitar for a sampler, a piano for a mixing board and a song about black sheep for a song about back beats, and you have an exciting new musical landscape that both young and old will enjoy.”

The babies will jam/passively listen to disco, hip hop, and house music, as well as play with vinyl records, mix and match beats, and create their very own samples. Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM starting next week on September 18th at Cool Pony in Prospect Heights.

This isn’t the first time that Weiss, who’s worked with LCD Soundsystem and the Brooklyn Philharmonic, has held seminars that teach children about music. In the past few years, she’s also held classes where she’s taught children to build musical scores with Legos and compose music with electronics.

You can find out more information on Weiss’s blog.

