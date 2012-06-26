Brain Development DVDs Actually Make Your Child Less Intelligent

Photo: Youtube

They are quite effective… at making your kid stupider.Via The Talent Code: Greatness Isn’t Born. It’s Grown. Here’s How:



A 2007 University of Washington study found that, for children aged eight to sixteen months, each hour spent per day viewing “brain science” baby DVDs decreased vocabulary acquisition by 17 per cent.

And when you think about it in terms of the myelin model, this makes perfect sense. Baby-brain DVDs don’t work because they don’t create deep practice— in fact, they actively prevent it, by taking up time that could be used for firing circuits.

Here’s what it takes to raise a little genius.

Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.

Related posts:

10 things most parents are dead wrong about

10 things you need to know about families

Are lastborns creative risk-takers? Are firstborns smarter? What’s the deal with birth order?

Permalink

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.