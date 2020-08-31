Georgia police located two suspects who are accused of trying to kidnap a 1-year-old boy from his mother

fhm/ Getty Images Police car stock photos

An unidentified woman was walking home in Chamblee, Georgia with her one-year-old son when an Acura SUV with two people inside pulled up to them on Saturday, NBC News reported.

The mother was able to put up a fight against the driver, who held her at gunpoint while the passenger in the car grabbed the boy out of a stroller, according to WSB-TV.

Local authorities located the suspects inside the car around 5 p.m. and found the child, Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera, unhurt. Mateo was reunited with his mother Saturday evening.

Police identified two people who are accused of kidnapping of a 1-year-old boy near Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, according to local reports.

Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera-Zuniga were arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, and battery in connection to the incident, WSB-TV reported, citing DeKalb County jail records.

Around noon on Saturday, a woman was walking home with her son, Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera, in Chamblee, Georgia when an Acura SUV pulled up near them, NBC News reported. The driver got out and held the mother at gunpoint while trying to grab the boy out of the stroller.

The mother, who was not named, was able to grab the gun from him and tried to shoot, but the weapon did not fire, according to NBC News.

The passenger in the SUV got out of the car and grabbed the boy while the mother was trying to fight off the driver, NBC News reported. An Amber alert was issued in the area following the incident, and FBI Atlanta tweeted a photo of the child asking for help in locating him and the suspect vehicle.

#Breaking @ChambleePd and #FBI Atlanta are searching for 1-year old Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera who was kidnapped at gunpoint from his mother, who was walking him in a stroller. If you see him or the suspect vehicle call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/3gcFhNos1a — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) August 29, 2020

FBI Atlanta wrote on Twitter that the mother was able to grab the passenger’s shoe and a piece of his shorts. The agency tweeted images of the passenger’s shorts and shoe on Saturday, asking for any information on Mateo’s whereabouts.

Police later located the SUV about an hour away from Chamblee at 5 p.m., according to WSB-TV. Officers pulled the car over and found the one-year-old unhurt.

FBI Atlanta announced that the child “has been reunited with his mother” on Saturday evening.

UPDATE: Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera has been located safely and has been reunited with his mother. pic.twitter.com/Ve5AsvJzHd — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) August 29, 2020

Jessica Bamaca, Mateo’s aunt, told WSB-TV that the family was “so grateful” to have the child home.

“I thank God for the opportunity to see him again,” Bamaca said. “We’re just so grateful toward him and toward all the people who helped us out as well. It feels comforting that he’s finally home.”

