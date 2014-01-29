Light Snow In Atlanta Causes Baby To Be Born In Traffic

A baby girl was born inside a car after light snow in Atlanta made road conditions so bad, her parents could not reach the hospital in time.

The baby was delivered around 5:25 p.m. without complications, with help from the father and a police officer, CBS reports.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, paramedics were dispatched to take the family to the hospital.

Only 1-2 inches of snow have fallen on Atlanta, but traffic in the area has come to a near standstill. Here’s a shot of the traffic near where the baby was born, on Interstate 285 in Sandy Springs, just north of the city. This was taken about an hour after the delivery:

