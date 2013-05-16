Baby Birdman Is The Cutest NBA Fan

We are not sure who this cute kid is, but Twitter user Alexander Balaez posted this picture to his account earlier today.



And it is clear that fake tattoos on a baby are infinitely cuter than real tattoos on Chris “Birdman” Andersen (via That NBA Lottery Pick)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.