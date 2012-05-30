BABY BILLBOARDS: An Artist Covered These Babies In Brand Logos

Photo: Dietrich Wegner

Artist Dietrich Wegner covered the entire bodies of babies in tattoos to create these strange images. Don’t worry, that’s not real ink. It’s all Photoshopped on.



The series of photographs is called “Cumulous Brand,” and the logos featured range from Lego and PBS to Hoegaarden and Coca-Cola.

“The tattoos are selected through an interview process with an adult prominent in the child’s life, usually the parents,” says Wegner, according to Inhabitots. “Each work is a portrait through the logos of the products used, the activities participated in and organisations belonged to throughout this adult’s life.”

“Cumulous Brand is a meditation on how our identities evolve and how we declare them.”

