18 Adorable Baby Animals In Tanzania

Julie Zeveloff
hippo ngorongoro

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

In the plains of Tanzania, most animals give birth just before the rainy season starts.My visit to some of the country’s national parks and game reserves last month was timed perfectly, because I saw a ton of adorable newborns, from hippos to impala.

It was impossible not to snap a million photos. Here are the best ones.

Disclosure: Our trip to Tanzania, including travel and lodging expenses, was sponsored by the Tanzania Tourist Board, Africa Adventure Company, Singita Grumeti Group, Coastal Aviation, Qatar Airways, Tanzania National Parks, Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority and Wildlife Division.

Baby Impala, The Selous

Baby Elephant, The Selous

Baby Giraffe, The Selous

Baby Giraffe, The Selous

Baby Zebra, The Selous

Baby Zebra, The Selous

Baby Elephant, Grumeti Reserves, Serengeti

Baby Olive Baboon, Grumeti Reserves, Serengeti

Lion Cubs, Ruaha

Lion Cub, Ruaha

Baby Elephant, Ruaha

Baby Impala, Ruaha

Baby Zebra, Ngorongoro Crater

Baby Zebra, Ngorongoro Crater

Baby Olive Baboon, Ngorongoro Crater

Baby Olive Baboon, Ngorongoro Crater

Baby Thompson's Gazelle, Ngorongoro Crater

Baby Hippo, Ngorongoro Crater

