The best part about 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' was Babu Frik, and now you can watch him in all of his glory

Abby Monteil
Jonathan Olley /Lucasfilm LtdBabu Frik in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’
  • Disney released a new “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” video, “Meet Babu Frik,” on Wednesday.
  • The new character is a small alien “droidsmith” whose introduction is shown in its entirety below. Rey, Finn, and Poe enlist Babu Frik’s help in reprogramming the droid C3P0.
  • The “Americans” star Keri Russell also appears as Zorii Bliss, a masked smuggler who translates Frik’s alien language.
  • Though the final chapter of the Skywalker saga received mixed reviews, Babu Frik became a fan favourite thanks to his small, snarky demeanour and endearing catchphrase, “Hey, hey!”
  • The video allows fans to enjoy Babu Frik’s scene separate from the rest of the movie.
  • Watch the video below.
