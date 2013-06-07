More Americans Are Becoming Entrepreneurs Than Ever Before

This is the fourth post in “10 Things You Need To Know In Small Business Right Now,” a six-part series sponsored by Capital One Spark.
Here’s what you need to know in small business today:
- More Americans are becoming entrepreneurs than ever, and they’re increasingly optimistic, according to a study by Babson and Baruch colleges.
- The Small Business Administration (SBA) has started a program designed to boost lending to veterans.
- How Meetup CEO Scott Heiferman made it through one of the most difficult periods for his business.
- 27 of the most essential books for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners.
- The SBA is particularly fond of backing microbreweries.
- Y Combinator investor Gerry Tan argues that there’s one statement that lets you know if a business idea is truly groundbreaking.
- Consumer confidence, an important datapoint for looking at the US economy, blew past expectations to reach a 5 year high.
- Always worth remembering, starting a business is extremely tough, and the odds of success are very low.
- Intuit isn’t a small business, but many of its customers are. The company attributed a good earnings report to more small businesses using its services and products.
