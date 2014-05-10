9 Babies Who Will One Day Rule The World

Spring has sprung, and it’s brought with it a slew of new babies.
In the last month alone, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had a son, Roger Federer’s wife gave birth to twin boys, and Chelsea Clinton announced that she’s pregnant.
In honour of mother’s day, we found the most powerful babies who have either been born recently or will be born this year.
These babies might still be drooling and crawling, but they’re already poised to become major players who will one day rule the world — and that means that their mums have a lot to be proud of.
Parents: Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager
The former First Daughter and husband Henry Hager welcomed their baby girl last April.
As the first grandchild of a former U.S. President (George W. Bush) and the great grandchild of another former U.S. President (George HW Bush), this baby will have some serious political clout.
Parents: Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman
Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood's biggest producer, and his wife Georgina Chapman, fashion designer and founder of Marchesa, welcomed a son last April, named Dashiell.
This is the couple's second child together, but their first son. With his parents' high-profile Hollywood connections, this baby will be a major player in the entertainment world.
Parents: Roman Abramovich and Daria 'Dasha' Zhukova
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and his model girlfriend Dasha Zhukova welcomed their second child together -- a baby girl named Leah Lou -- last April. The baby was born at a hospital in New York, and will therefore have American citizenship.
This is the seventh child for Abramovich, who owns the Chelsea Football Club.
Parents: Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, has taken the world by storm since he was born last July. He's already made his public debut in on an official royal tour in New Zealand, and is quickly becoming a fashion icon, just like his mum.
This baby is third in line to the British throne.
Parents: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Baby North West, or Nori, was born last June. Her parents, Kim and Kanye (or Kimye), got a lot of flack for giving her such a unique name, but the world soon forgave them when it saw just how cute she is.
Her parents love the spotlight, and chances are that baby Nori will, too: she has already been featured in Vogue.
Parents: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump, business mogul and daughter of Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, who is a real estate and media mogul in his own right, had a baby boy named Joseph Frederick Kushner in October.
Six-month-old Joseph Kushner and his two-year-old sister Arabella have quite the empire to inherit: Ivanka is reportedly worth $US150 million and Jared's net worth is around $US200 million. With his parents' business drive and money, baby Joseph is bound to be a successful business person.
Parents: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
Actress Olivia Wilde announced the birth of her son with fiance Jason Sudeikis in a hilarious tweet that said 'Ladies and gentlemen, Otis Alexander Sudeikis has LEFT the building! (I'm the building)'
Both Wilde and Sudeikis are well-known for their comedic chops, and if baby Otis is anything like his parents, making people laugh will come naturally to him.
Parents: Roger and Mirka Federer
Just this week, tennis legend Roger Federer and his wife Mirka welcomed their second set of twins: boys Leo and Lenny. The Swiss couple also has four-year-old twin girls Myla Rose and Charlene Riva.
If dad Roger starts training his kids early, he'll have a full team on his hands.
Parents: Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky
Just last month, Chelsea Clinton announced that she and her husband, hedge-funder Marc Mezvinsky, are expecting their first child later this year.
If this baby is anything like his or her grandparents, a former U.S. President (Bill Clinton) and a potential U.S. President (Hillary Clinton), he or she has a good shot at being president, too.
