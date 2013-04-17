11 Babies Who Will One Day Rule The World

Spring has sprung, and it’s brought with it a slew of new babies.
Just this week, Jenna Bush Hager gave birth to a baby girl, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman gave birth to a baby boy, and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and girlfriend Dasha Zhukova welcomed a baby girl.
We found the most powerful babies who have either been born recently or will be born this year. These babies might be new to the world, but they’re already poised to become major players who will one day rule the world.
Parents: Marissa Mayer and Zachary Bogue
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer gave birth to son Macallister on September 30th. Mayer's husband Zack Bogue, a former lawyer who invests in big-data startups, announced the birth over Twitter.
Mayer didn't take a maternity leave, but she did build a nursery in her office to care for baby Macallister.
Parents: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen and husband Tom Brady, quarterback for the New England Patriots, welcomed their second child together, Vivian Lake Brady, on December 5th last year.
With her mum's looks and her dad's athletic prowess, this baby is bound to be a supermodel.
Parents: Shakira Mebarak and Gerard Pique
Colombian singer and The Voice host Shakira and her football (soccer) star boyfriend Gerard Pique, who plays for FC Barcelona, welcomed a son on January 22nd.
The baby boy was born in Barcelona, and seems to already be bound for a career in football. Shakira announced his birth on her official website, saying that 'Just like his father, baby Milan became a member of FC Barcelona at birth.' And his first outing was to watch his father play a football game.
Parents: Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin
After the fallout of a tweeting scandal, former congressman Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin, deputy chief of staff to Hillary Clinton, welcomed their son Jordan Zain Weiner last December.
Since then, the couple has been quietly living under-the-radar, until last week, when the New York Times Magazine published a profile of Weiner that led many to believe that he will run for New York City Mayor.
Parents: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Actors Kristen Bell and fiance Dax Shepard welcomed a baby girl, Lincoln Bell Shepard, on March 28th.
Shepard announced his daughter to the world on Twitter, saying, 'Lincoln Bell Shepard is here. She has mum's beauty and dad's obsession with breasts. Hooray!'
Parents: Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager
The former First Daughter and husband Henry Hager welcomed their baby girl this past Saturday, April 13th.
As a correspondent for the Today Show, Jenna Bush Hager first announced that she was pregnant on TV in December.
As the grandchild of a former U.S. President (George W. Bush) and the great grandchild of another former U.S. President (George HW Bush), this baby will have some serious political clout.
Parents: Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman
Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood's biggest producer, and his wife Georgina Chapman, fashion designer and founder of Marchesa, welcomed a son on April 11th. They haven't announced the baby's name yet.
This is the couple's second child together, but their first son. With his parents' high-profile Hollywood connections, this baby will be a major player in the entertainment world.
Parents: Roman Abramovich and Daria 'Dasha' Zhukova
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and his model girlfriend Dasha Zhukova welcomed their second child together--a baby girl named Leah Lou--last Monday, April 8th. The baby was born at a hospital in New York, and will therefore have American citizenship.
This is the seventh child for Abramovich, who owns the Chelsea Football Club.
Parents: Kate Middleton and Prince William
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their first child together in mid-July. There's been a lot of speculation about the baby's gender, but the royal couple has remained mum.
This baby will be third in line to the British throne.
Parents: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim and Kanye--or Kimye--are possibly the most well-known parents-to-be at the moment, thanks to their never-ending public appearances. They love the spotlight, and chances are that their baby will, too.
Kanye first announced that Kim was pregnant at a concert in December. This will be the first baby for the couple. The baby is due sometime in July.
Parents: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump, business mogul and daughter of Donald Trump, recently announced that she and her husband Jared Kushner, owner of the New York Observer, are expecting their second child together.
With their parents' business drive and money, this baby is bound to be a successful business person.
