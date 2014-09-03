Babies Start Recognising Faces As Young As Two Months Old

Babies start recognising faces much younger than previously thought, according to new research.

Japanese scientists have found that face processing is already functioning in babies as young as two months old.

Babies of this age use the same facial recognition system in the brain as adult humans, and not a more rudimentary form, contrary to previous belief.

The study by Dr Tamami Nakano of Osaka University and colleagues is published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

