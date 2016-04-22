Babies eating pickles for the first time is adorably hilarious

People are recording the adorable reactions of babies eating pickles for the first time. While the sour-faced reactions indicate that it’s not a huge hit, some babies are definitely relishing the taste.
Story and editing by Chelsea Pineda, footage courtesy of @piperformiles, @morgan_mann, and @steelecadillac.
