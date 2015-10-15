Parents are having their newborn babies cosplay as Bernie Sanders

White House hopeful Bernie Sanders is no stranger when it comes to social media. His fans regularly use hashtags like #FeelingTheBern to show their support.
Now, the next generation, with a little help from their parents, is showing their support for Sanders online.
Meet the #BabiesForBernie.
And thank New York Times’ reporter Nick Corasaniti, who tweeted about it during Tuesday night’s debates.
A quick search of Instagram for the hashtags #BabiesForBernie and #Babies4Bernie brought us some adorable results.
Sporting Sanders’ white hair and wire glasses, these babies look like political Benjamin Buttons.
Check out out some of Bernie Sanders’ youngest supporters.
In you're looking to dress up your own child like Bernie Sanders, this construction paper costume looks simple enough to make.
This kid's parents skipped the costume and went straight for the real thing. Plus a bald eagle for added patriotism.
