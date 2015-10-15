Parents are having their newborn babies cosplay as Bernie Sanders

White House hopeful Bernie Sanders is no stranger when it comes to social media. His fans regularly use hashtags like #FeelingTheBern to show their support.

Now, the next generation, with a little help from their parents, is showing their support for Sanders online.

Meet the #BabiesForBernie.

And thank New York Times’ reporter Nick Corasaniti, who tweeted about it during Tuesday night’s debates.

A quick search of Instagram for the hashtags #BabiesForBernie and #Babies4Bernie brought us some adorable results.

Sporting Sanders’ white hair and wire glasses, these babies look like political Benjamin Buttons.

Check out out some of Bernie Sanders’ youngest supporters.

And here's a tiny Bernie Sanders supporter, complete with the same white hair and glasses. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6gjjNaRQBH/embed/ Width: 658px This baby Bernie fan is all business. Look at that adorable face. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7OOaB4rKGL/embed/ Width: 658px Every politician needs a tie. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/8R1jD4QYUJ/embed/ Width: 658px This #BabyForBernie is looking very patriotic in red, white, and blue. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5vLY1ILm5j/embed/ Width: 658px In you're looking to dress up your own child like Bernie Sanders, this construction paper costume looks simple enough to make. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/8g0u-bxV-5/embed/ Width: 658px Or you could make your own #Babies4Bernie onesie. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7S5zIHrKM5/embed/ Width: 658px The glasses really complete this baby's Bernie look. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/8oms9NxPY2/embed/ Width: 658px This kid's parents skipped the costume and went straight for the real thing. Plus a bald eagle for added patriotism. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5gbVF0ox46/embed/ Width: 658px It's not just babies either. Check out this kid's Bernie costume, complete with an awesome wig. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3KdL4GGfRo/embed/ Width: 658px It looks #BabiesForBernie movement is just getting started. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5vQSt6jb23/embed/ Width: 658px Imagine the possibilities between now and Super Tuesday. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6ZdMcOmdOa/embed/ Width: 658px

