Babies Are Reportedly Being Born In Rubble Of Collapsed Bangladeshi Garment Factory

At least one woman is reported to have given birth while trapped under the rubble of a collapsed Bangladesh garment factory building.



CNN, citing state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), reports that one mothers and her baby were rescued Friday amongst 50 others.

India’s PTI news agency reports that two babies were born in the debris, and that both infants and their parents were rescued.

Today the death toll at the site rose to around 300, with 2,300 people rescued from the building so far.

More people are expected to be trapped underneath what’s left of the building, but officials have said the rescue efforts will end tomorrow morning, when heavy machinery will be used to remove the remaining bodies and debris.

The eight-floor building collapsed early on Wednesday after the top floors of the factory came crashing down on those below.

Experts say these disasters will become more common in Bangladesh as people continue to construct buildings illegally and with little oversight.

