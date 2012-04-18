Lunch Service At Mario Batali's Babbo Starts Right Now

Photo: Babbo

Babbo, Mario Batali’s eatery in the Village, will open its doors today for its first lunch service ever, according to Eater.Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and it looks as if guests will be served Favas and Mint, Wild Striped Bass, Grilled Octopus, and olive oil and rosemary cake, among other options from a menu Batali created himself (Eater has snapshots of the full menu here).



Prices for the tasting menu run about $49 a head ($35 extra with wine pairing).

Babbo has been one of the hardest restaurants to get a table at for years, so perhaps the extended hours will ease the wait.

We wonder how many bankers will show up for lunch, considering some are still furious with Batali for the comments he made comparing them to Stalin and Hitler in November.

