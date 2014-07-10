The Man Who Created Google Glass Says It's Still Got A Long Way To Go

Google Glass has been on the heads of early adopters, doctors, teachers, and just about anyone willing to shell out $US1,500 for the wearable device for roughly two years, but we still have yet to hear about when, if ever, the headset will officially launch to the public.

Google Glass is still technically in its prototype phase. Outside of tech conferences and Google’s Glass basecamps, chances are you’ll rarely run into anyone wearing Google’s thousand-dollar gadget for your face.

According to Babak Parviz, a director at Google X who formerly lead the Glass team and is credited with creating the headset, it could be more than a decade before wearable technology generally becomes the norm.

“My guess is, 15 years from now, walking down the street, there will be people walking around with something on their head,” he said at Tuesday’s Wearable Technologies Conference according to CNET.

That’s not to say people won’t adopt Glass or other wearable technology before then. But based on Parviz’s words, it seems it may take around 15 years for the technology to truly become mainstream.

Parviz emphasised that Glass “still has a long way to go,” according to CNET, which also noted that Parviz wasn’t wearing Glass on stage.

“This is a nice first step to where we want to go,” Parviz said at the conference. “We can see glimmers of how this might work out.”

Google Glass has claimed most of the spotlight when it comes to wearable displays, but Parviz admitted it’s not — and shouldn’t be — the only device of its kind.

“Google Glass is one answer to that question,” he said at the conference. “It’s not necessarily the definitive answer.”

Although most everyday consumers still haven’t tried Glass, the heads-up display has already encountered its fair share of controversy. Some bars have banned patrons from wearing the gadget due to privacy concerns, and self-proclaimed anti-Glass activists have created a website dedicated to protesting Glass. The website, Stop The Cyborgs, offers signs for businesses to print and hang outside their establishment to show that Glass isn’t welcome.

At the same time, professionals are already using Glass to do some remarkable things. Google just announced the winners of its Giving Through Glass competition, which recognises five impressive nonprofits and awards them with their own set of Glass, a $US25,000 grant, and a trip to Google’s headquarters to check out the Glass basecamp. One winner, the Hearing and Speech Agency, will be using Glass to explore new ways to help individuals with communication issues.

