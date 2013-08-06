British Airways Flight Lands Safely In London After Turning Around En Route To Hong Kong

Alex Davies

A British Airways 747 has safely landed in London after declaring an emergency on the way to Hong Kong, according to the BBC’s Amrit Cheema:

According to the BBC, there were technical problems that led the flight crew to turn around soon after takeoff:

Those technical problems refer to a problem with the plane’s landing gear, according to Twitter user Flight Emergencies:

The Boeing 747 was circling over the English Channel dumping fuel. Here’s the flight pattern:

Ba 747 emergency landing holding patternFlightRadar24.com

According to FlightRadar24.com, it is now en route to London.

