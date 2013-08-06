British Airways Flight Lands Safely In London After Turning Around En Route To Hong Kong

A British Airways 747 has safely landed in London after declaring an emergency on the way to Hong Kong, according to the BBC’s Amrit Cheema:

BA 25 lands safely at Heathrow – fire service was on standby. Plane now making its way towards stand @JasonRosam

— Amrit Cheema (@ascheema) August 5, 2013

According to the BBC, there were technical problems that led the flight crew to turn around soon after takeoff:

Flight from Heathrow to Hong Kong heading back to London after technical problems, #BA confirms

— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 5, 2013

Those technical problems refer to a problem with the plane’s landing gear, according to Twitter user Flight Emergencies:

I’ve not had it confirmed but its looking like flight BA25’s landing gear didn’t retract after takeoff

— Flight Emergencies✈ (@FlightEmergency) August 5, 2013

The Boeing 747 was circling over the English Channel dumping fuel. Here’s the flight pattern:

According to FlightRadar24.com, it is now en route to London.

