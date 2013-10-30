LinkedIn's Users Are Sticking Around, Here's What Business-To-Business Companies Need To Know About Them

For business-to-business companies, focusing the bulk of their marketing energy on LinkedIn is starting to make a lot of sense.

LinkedIn is where white-collar professionals network online, which means its user base is high-income and highly educated. They are also more and more engaged, viewing 63% more pages year-over-year in the first quarter of 2013, according to Daniel Roth, LinkedIn’s executive editor.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we break down the demographics and usage behaviour on all the major social networks, and find that a

s more users linger on LinkedIn and consume content, business-to-business marketers have a real chance to gain a slice of that attention, and to do so in a context that’s primed for professional connections, and populated by business decision-makers.

Here are the stats that show some of the unique features of LinkedIn’s user base, and what companies should keep in mind as they build their presence on the social network:

In the report, we assess LinkedIn against the other major social media platforms and look at the demographics across each to help brands and businesses decide which networks they should prioritise. Being able to identify the demographics of social media audiences at a granular level is the basis for all targeted marketing and messaging.

In full, the special report:

