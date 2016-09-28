Here's all we know (so far) about America's newest stealth bomber

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Little is known about America’s newest stealth bomber, the B-21, which will replace the Air Force’s ageing bomber fleet.

Shrouded in secrecy, here’s all we know (so far) about the B-21:

It will be manufactured by Northrop Grumman, the same manufacturer of the iconic B-2 Spirit

Northrop Grumman won the contract in October

The Air Force is slated to buy 100 of these new bombers

The program is estimated to cost $80 billion

The Air Force estimates it will pay $511 million per aircraft (in 2010 dollars)

The new bomber is not expected to enter combat before 2025

The “21” in B-21 means it’s the bomber of the 21st century

There are no existing prototypes of the bomber aircraft; however, based on the artist rendering, the B-21 shares some resemblance to the B-2 Spirit

The final design of the B-21 remains unknown

US Air Force Secretary Deborah James hosted a naming contest for the 21st century bomber and recieved more than 4,600 entries

James and Air Force Chief of Staff David Goldfein chose the name and it was revealed during the annual Air Force Association’s (AFA) conference

The name chosen for the bomer is Raider after famed World War II air commander Gen. James Doolittle’s group

During the AFA conference, the Air Force recognised that the KC-46A Pegasus tanker, F-35A Lightning II jet, and the B-21 Raider bomber as top priorities to recieve funding

