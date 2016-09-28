Here's all we know (so far) about America's newest stealth bomber

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Little is known about America’s newest stealth bomber, the B-21, which will replace the Air Force’s ageing bomber fleet.
Shrouded in secrecy, here’s all we know (so far) about the B-21:
- It will be manufactured by Northrop Grumman, the same manufacturer of the iconic B-2 Spirit
- Northrop Grumman won the contract in October
- The Air Force is slated to buy 100 of these new bombers
- The program is estimated to cost $80 billion
- The Air Force estimates it will pay $511 million per aircraft (in 2010 dollars)
- The new bomber is not expected to enter combat before 2025
- The “21” in B-21 means it’s the bomber of the 21st century
- There are no existing prototypes of the bomber aircraft; however, based on the artist rendering, the B-21 shares some resemblance to the B-2 Spirit
- The final design of the B-21 remains unknown
- US Air Force Secretary Deborah James hosted a naming contest for the 21st century bomber and recieved more than 4,600 entries
- James and Air Force Chief of Staff David Goldfein chose the name and it was revealed during the annual Air Force Association’s (AFA) conference
- The name chosen for the bomer is Raider after famed World War II air commander Gen. James Doolittle’s group
- During the AFA conference, the Air Force recognised that the KC-46A Pegasus tanker, F-35A Lightning II jet, and the B-21 Raider bomber as top priorities to recieve funding
