A Pair Of B1s Flew From South Dakota To Libya, Bombed 100 Targets And Flew Home

The U.S. Air Force has deployed its bombers like never before in the Libya campaign.Wired picked up a story released by Air Force Magazine detailing a flight made this spring by two B1 bombers from South Dakota to Libya carrying 90-eight, 500 pound bombs.



During 24 hours of combat time over four days, the bombers destroyed nearly 100 targets.

The B1s were chosen on top of NATO’s combined air fleet because each one carries around 24,000 pounds of Joint Direct Attack Munitions and Laser guided JDAMs. To achieve equal destruction would have required dozens of NATO jets.

Despite the recent popularity of drones, missions like this are an example the Air Force could use to support continued funding of its full size fleet.

This little story also says a lot about how much the Libyan mission depends on U.S. involvement.

